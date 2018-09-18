Safety concerns prompt closure of 53-year-old overpass in Vaudreuil-Dorion
Bridge on Des Chenaux Road over Highway 40 has had load restrictions since last November
Transports Québec has closed the bridge on Des Chenaux Road over Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion indefinitely, the ministry announced Tuesday.
The Des Chenaux Road overpass, located just west of the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, is subject to regular inspections and has been subject to load restrictions since November.
A recent inspection of the structure found defects affecting its load-bearing capacity, Transports-Québec said, prompting the bridge's immediate closure.
"The ministry regrets this situation but does not hesitate to close structures to traffic if the safety of road users is in question," the announcement states.
"The safety of road users on Highway 40 is not compromised."
The ministry has put detours in place for north and southbound drivers, sending them toward the Saint-Charles Avenue overpass instead.
Assessments of the structure and the bridge's bearing capacity will be conducted in the coming weeks. Details of the required interventions will be announced in early October.
On June 29, the Des Chenaux Road overpass was hit by a dump truck with its bin up.
It is unclear if the bridge's closure is related to that collision, as Transports Québec did not immediately respond to an interview request Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.