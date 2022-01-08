Driver could face drug charges after series of collisions on Montreal highway

Provincial police say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after a series of collisions on the Metropolitan Expressway Friday night could face charges of driving under the influence, dangerous driving and drug trafficking.

Sergeant Marythé Bolduc says the Sûrete du Québec (SQ) was called to kilometre 73 eastbound, a section of Highway 40 in Anjou, for a collision involving five vehicles at around 11 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man in his 40's in critical condition who was brought to hospital, she said. As of Saturday morning his life was no longer in danger.

A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two and a blood sample was taken to determine his level of intoxication, Bolduc said. The driver was also brought to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and later released under a promise to appear in court.

The highway was shut down overnight while collision investigators analyzed the scene.

It re-opened at 4 a.m. on Saturday.