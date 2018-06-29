Montreal traffic grinds to a halt after closures on Highway 40, Mercier

Montreal area commuters are in gridlock this morning after truck collisions to the east and west temporarily shut down eastbound lanes on Highway 40.

Meanwhile, the Mercier Bridge, already restricted to one lane of traffic each way, was completely closed for a police operation just as morning rush hour got into full swing.

The bridge reopened at around 8:50 a.m.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MercierBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MercierBridge</a> reopened in both directions —@pontHMBridge

In Vaudreuil-Dorion, Highway 40 eastbound was closed just before the Île Aux Tourtes Bridge at around 5:30 a.m. after a truck hit a viaduct.

This was the scene at about 7:25 on hwy 40 in Vaudreuil. A dump truck with it’s bin up smashed into the overpass. Will be reopening in a few minutes. <a href="https://t.co/Wrf7sgiyHO">pic.twitter.com/Wrf7sgiyHO</a> —@TurnbullJay

The highway reopened at around 8:30 a.m.

That section of roadway, located between Highway 30 and Des Chenaux Road. was scheduled to open this morning at 5 a.m. after having been closed for a couple of days.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Mila Roi could not say if anyone was injured.

Repentigny crash causes delays

Four trucks were involved in a collision on highway 40 in Repentigny at around 5:30 a.m.

The 40 was closed eastbound at Industriel Boulevard, exit 100.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A40?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A40</a> est (Félix-Leclerc), à la hauteur du viaduc du chemin des Chenaux à Vaudreuil-Dorion, accident impliquant un véhicule lourd —@Qc511_Mtl

Roi said the roadway will be closed until at least noon Friday as police and transport officials investigate the collision.

Until then, she encouraged drivers headed to Quebec City to find alternative routes.

"It's a question of security," said Roi. "It's really important for us to keep all the users of the highway safe."

Eastbound motorists are being detoured to the Industrial Boulevard exit to reconnect with the highway at Route 341.

While the eastbound lanes are closed, there are several kilometres of Montreal-bound congestion.

The collision of two trucks in Repentigny Friday morning closed Highway 40 eastbound temporarily and caused westbound delays for several kilometres as drivers slowed down to view the wreckage. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Highway parking lot

Richard Dawson started his usually 45-minute commute to Lachine at just before 6 a.m. He ended up being stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

Dawson spoke with CBC from his impromptu parking spot as he attempted to access highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion via a detour.

"We're just sitting here," he said at 8:20 a.m. "I've moved about 100, maybe 200 metres in the past hour. I'll stop the car, put on the parking brake, turn off the car for 15-20 minutes at a time and just sit here."

Dawson questioned the lack of police presence at intersections where, he said, they could have helped by directing motorists through traffic lights.

Dawson wasn't sure when he would finally get to work. Until then, he said with a laugh, "I'm trying to not drink too much water."