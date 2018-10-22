Highway 40 to close in Montreal's West Island for REM work 1st weekend in November

Plan ahead if you need to get to or from Montreal's West Island on the weekend of Nov. 3 and 4: Highway 40 and its service roads will be closed in both directions throughout the first weekend of November, as construction of Montreal's light-rail system ramps up.

Closures of the service roads will go into effect at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, and the highway will close completely in both directions at 6 p.m.

The road will reopen on Nov. 5 at 5 a.m., the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) announced Monday.

With travel so restricted on such a major thoroughfare, officials are advising motorists to use Highway 20 or avoid travel that weekend during the hours that stretch of Highway 40 and its service roads are closed.

Avoid travel or plan detours

Although the REM recommends staying away from Highway 40 during this period and, instead, relying on public transit where possible, drivers will have the option of these two detours:

Westbound: Detour via Highway 13 South to Highway 20 West, then north on Saint-Jean Boulevard and return to Highway 40 West.

Eastbound: Detour via Saint-Jean or Des Sources boulevards to Highway 20 East, then north on Highway 13 North to Highway 40 East.

Rail bridge coming down

"During this major weekend closure, every effort will be made to complete the work as soon as possible so that lanes may gradually be reopened," the REM said in a statement.

The closure will allow crews to demolish a railway bridge over Highway 40 near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard West.

The demolition of several thousand tonnes of reinforced concrete will be carried out round-the-clock during that weekend blitz, the REM says.

Once the bridge is demolished, construction work for the REM can begin in this area, which will eventually be the meeting point for two branches of the light-rail transit network: one will lead to the West Island and the other to Montreal's Trudeau Airport.

Construction of the elevated portions of these branches above Highway 40 will require occasional work on the roadway in the coming months.

