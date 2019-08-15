Quebec takes steps to make Highway 440 safer after deadly crash

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel has announced short-term measures aimed improving a stretch of Highway 440 in Laval where four people were killed earlier this month.

The accident happened Aug. 5 on Highway 440 westbound. A small car collided with an 18-wheeler near the exit to Highway 15. The two vehicles then hit a second truck, starting a pileup that involved six other vehicles.

The measures include:

an increased police presence.

the extension of a solid line over a distance of about 20 meters to deter drivers from taking the exit at the last minute.

adding new signage in two locations.

the addition of a mobile photo radar to control the speed of motorists.

Bonnardel has said his ministry will look at making other changes to the highway once the provincial police report into the accident is complete.

Many drivers say the configuration of this section of Highway 440 has long been a concern. It is one of the busiest stretches of road in the province, with roughly 300,000 vehicles passing through a day.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.