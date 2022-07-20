2 dead, many injured after major pileup on Montreal's South Shore

Two people, including a child, are dead and more are injured after a major pileup on Montreal's South Shore late Tuesday night.

According to Quebec's provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the collision took place on Highway 30, near the borough of Saint-Hubert in Longueuil, Qc.

Police say a semi-trailer truck was reportedly unable to stop or slow down as it approached a construction zone around 11 p.m., striking several cars. The SQ said seven vehicles, not including the truck, were hit in the pileup.

Emergency vehicles on the scene rushed passengers to hospital. Two have died: an 11-year-old child and a 42-year-old woman who were in the same vehicle, the SQ reported.

Ten others were injured. Two of them — a 16-year-old and a 55-year-old — are in critical condition. Another eight were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway remained closed in the eastbound direction Wednesday morning as police investigate.