Highway 20 reopens near Drummondville after emergency repairs

Highway 20 at Drummondville has fully reopened in time for rush hour, after construction crews raised concerns about the roadway collapsing.

On Saturday, the discovery of holes in the median and on each side of the highway forced Quebec's Transport Ministry to close it in both directions at exit 181 for urgent repairs.

Construction crews spent all Sunday repairing the roadway, which involved excavation, soil compaction and paving the roadway.

During the temporary closure, the city of Drummondville advised motorists travelling between Quebec and Montreal to detour via Routes 122 and 143, or Highway 40.