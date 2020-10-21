Portion of Highway 20 in Dorval closed in both directions for emergency repairs
Cracks in the overpass were discovered a few weeks ago, and the repair work is expected to last a few weeks
The commute to downtown from the West Island has gotten tougher for a few weeks, while a portion of an overpass in Dorval is closed in both directions for repairs.
The Dorval Circle overpass closure began overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday and is expected to last a few weeks, though Quebec's Transport Ministry hasn't provided a specific end date.
That section of the highway was already down to one lane in each direction. Cracks were found on the eastbound portion of the overpass a few weeks ago.
Now, Quebec's Transport Ministry says it needs to complete emergency work to fix the problem. Ministry spokesperson Gilles Payer said the goal is to reopen one lane in each direction as quickly as possible.
Until then, Payer recommends using the service road or avoiding the area and taking Highway 40 instead.
With files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio
