Woman in critical condition after crash on Highway 15, 3 others seriously injured

Provincial police are investigating after a two-car collision on Highway 15 left a woman in critical condition and sent three others to hospital Tuesday evening.

For reasons yet to be determined, one driver lost control of his vehicle and struck another car while driving south near the Sherbrooke Street exit at around 7 p.m., police say.

Rescuers were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free the woman with critical injuries from the car, according to a Sûreté du Québec statement.

A spokesperson for the Montreal fire department told Radio-Canada that the victim was in cardiac arrest and resuscitated before being transported to hospital. Three others were unconscious when transported.

A fifth person, alone in his vehicle, was not injured in the crash. Police did not provide the ages of the five people involved.

Three out of five lanes were closed on Highway 15 near the Sherbrooke Street exit for police to conduct an investigation.