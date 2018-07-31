Highway 15 completely closed at Turcot Interchange this weekend

It will not be possible to get on or off the Décarie Expressway at the Turcot Interchange this weekend, forcing drivers to detour to Highway 13, about six kilometres west.

The closure of Highway 15 at the Turcot starts Friday at 10 p.m. and runs until 5 a.m. on Monday.

A number of on-ramps are closing a bit earlier Friday evening, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Quebec's Transport Ministry says more closures can be expected over the next few weeks.

Some sections of the highway which are closer to Highway 40 will be open, but drivers are still encouraged to use the detour.

FDS 3 août: fermeture complète de l’autoroute 15 dans le secteur de l’échangeur Turcot. SECTEUR À ÉVITER. Plus d’infos : <a href="https://t.co/XFtKf2FKo2">https://t.co/XFtKf2FKo2</a> <a href="https://t.co/QIcYtPafVI">pic.twitter.com/QIcYtPafVI</a> —@MTQ_Turcot

This weekend's closures:

Highway 15 south between exit 64 at Côte-Saint-Luc Road and the Turcot Interchange.

Entrances to Highway 15 southbound at Royalmount Avenue, Jean-Talon Street, Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Luc and Girouard Avenue.

Exit 66 south at Sherbrooke Street, toward downtown and the Champlain Bridge.

Highway 15 northbound and all on-ramps between Exit 63 and the Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard entrance.

Highway 15 north entrance from De La Vérendrye Boulevard.

These closures add to ones enacted a few weeks ago.

The Sherbrooke Street entrance onto the Décarie Expressway is closed until September, and exit 64 for Sherbrooke Street from Highway 15 northbound is closed until the end of October.