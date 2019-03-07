Highway 15 closed near Turcot Interchange after tanker truck flips over

Traffic on Highway 15 south of the Turcot Interchange has been brought to a standstill after a tanker truck flipped over.

First responders say the tanker is filled with propane, but confirmed no propane was spilled.

The truck flipped over at around 10:30 a.m. The driver appears to have lost control for an unknown reason, Quebec provincial police say.

Police say the driver is still inside the truck.

Firefighters are working to clear the highway.

Highway 15 is closed in both directions at De La Vérendrye Boulevard.

Transports Québec is advising motorists to avoid the area.