Man, 81, killed after driving wrong way on Highway 10 in the Eastern Townships

An 81-year-old man was killed in a collision after he drove the wrong way on Highway 10 near Shefford, Que., according to provincial police.

The man, from Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore, was driving west when he hit another car heading east.

Two women in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The collision occurred just before midnight, approximately 80 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The highway was closed until 3 a.m. so collision investigators could examine the evidence.

The SQ says the man was suffering from cognitive health problems which may have led to the collision.

The man had been reported missing early that evening by the Longueuil police, the SQ confirmed.

Longueuil police say the man was reported missing at 6 p.m. Thursday and police began searching for him because he had Alzheimer's disease.

They were not able to say if the man had the right to drive, if he lived in a care facility and if it was his car that he was driving.