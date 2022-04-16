High winds knock out power in Southern and Western Quebec
120K customers without power at the height of windstorm Friday
High winds downed hydro poles in the greater Montreal area and much of the southern part of the province knocking out power to more than 120,000 Hydro-Québec customers Friday night.
About 37,000 customers remained without power as of 7:45 a.m., the bulk of them — about 14,000 customers — in the Laurentians.
The other most affected areas included Laval (4441 customers), and the Lanaudière (4 422), Montérégie (4 077), Outaouais (4 555) and Centre-du-Québec (2181) regions, while more than 1,000 customers in both Montreal and the Eastern Townships still had no power as of Saturday morning.
In a message on its website, Hydro-Québec thanked customers for their patience and said crews are doing "everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible."