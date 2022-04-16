Skip to Main Content
Montreal

High winds knock out power in Southern and Western Quebec

High winds in Central Quebec, the greater Montreal area, the Laurentians and the Outaouais region knocked out power to more than 120,000 Hydro-Québec customers Friday night. About 37,000 remained without power as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

120K customers without power at the height of windstorm Friday

Hydro-Québec crews have been working to repair downed hydro poles, like these ones on Edison Street in the Anjou borough of Montreal, which were damaged in high winds Friday night. (Radio-Canada/Stéphane Grégoire)

High winds downed hydro poles in the greater Montreal area and much of the southern part of the province knocking out power to more than 120,000 Hydro-Québec customers Friday night.

About 37,000 customers remained without power as of 7:45 a.m., the bulk of them — about 14,000 customers — in the Laurentians.

The other most affected areas included Laval (4441 customers), and the Lanaudière (4 422), Montérégie (4 077), Outaouais (4 555) and Centre-du-Québec (2181) regions, while more than 1,000 customers in both Montreal and the Eastern Townships still had no power as of Saturday morning.

In a message on its website, Hydro-Québec thanked customers for their patience and said crews are doing "everything possible to restore power as quickly as possible."

