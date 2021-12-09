Student arrested after Montreal teacher injured in stabbing at John F. Kennedy High School

Montreal police have arrested a teenager in connection with the stabbing of a teacher at a school in the city's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed a teacher at John F. Kennedy High School suffered "minor lacerations" in an incident Thursday morning.

"The teacher, a man in his 40s, suffered superficial injuries and we do not fear for his life, and the suspect has been arrested nearby," said Brabant.

The teacher was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Urgences Santé, the Montreal-area ambulance service, said paramedics initially feared the teacher's wounds to his chest and shoulder were life-threatening, but that the risk was downgraded once the victim was taken to hospital.

"It could have been a lot worse, but fortunately the gentleman is in stable condition and no other injuries have been reported at this time," said the spokesperson, René Durand.

Montreal police asked students to remain in their classrooms while a large deployment of armed officers was underway. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Brabant said the assault followed an argument or altercation but that the nature of that interaction is unclear for the moment. He said police are still investigating, but have removed their perimeter around the school.

Police have confirmed the teacher is 41 and that the suspect is 16. English Montreal Schoolboard spokesperson Mike Cohen said the teen was in Grade 9.

Students have returned to class, Brabant added.

Several worried parents showed up while the police operation was underway and their children waved from open windows to signal they were safe.

The police operation at John F. Kennedy High School wrapped up a little over an hour after the incident, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Residents in the area have been on high alert since a 16-year-old boy, Thomas Trudel, was shot dead without apparent cause on Oct. 14 around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Villeray Street and 20th Avenue.

John F. Kennedy High School is also on Villeray Street, about 10 blocks away from where Trudel was killed.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Montreal police tweeted that a suspect had been arrested.

John F. Kennedy High School is a public high school operated by the English Montreal School Board.

City to hold forum on armed violence

The incident prompted reaction from several elected officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted that he was "shocked by the news coming from Papineau," which is his Montreal riding.

"My thoughts are with the John F. Kennedy High School community and, in particular, the teacher who was stabbed this morning," Trudeau wrote.

"I'm wishing him a full and fast recovery, and I'd like to thank the authorities who responded so quickly."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also tweeted about the stabbing, calling it shocking.

"My thoughts are with the victim, his relatives, the students and the staff of the Saint-Michel school. This violent event has shaken us all," Plante wrote.

She said the city is assisting police with any resources they need to investigate and is working with community organizations on ways to prevent violence among youths in the neighbourhood.

Plante said the city will be holding a forum on armed violence in January. The city has recorded an uptick in armed incidents, including shootings.