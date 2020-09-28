High school in Longueuil closes for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

Gérard-Filion High School in Longueuil is closing for two weeks due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

According to a news release sent out Sunday night by the Marie-Victorin school service centre, 26 students and seven teachers have tested positive for the virus.

The decision to close the school was taken by the service centre and the public health authority for the Montérégie region.

"Public health believes that closing the school temporarily is the best way to stop the transmission," said Dr. Mathieu Lanthier-Veilleux, who works with Montérégie public health.

The Marie-Victorin school service centre will be offering distance learning as of Monday morning to students in Grade 7 and 8.

All other students will begin distance learning on Wednesday. In-person classes will resume Oct. 13.

During the two-week closure, public health is asking students to stay at home and refrain from participating in any sporting or social events, even if they have received a negative test result.