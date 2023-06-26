How the 'Hide the Pain Harold' meme became the face of a Montreal tights brand

When András Arató modelled for stock photos a few years ago, he had no idea he'd become a meme — never mind an international household name as "Hide the Pain Harold."

At first, the Hungarian native hated being a meme.

"I wanted to destroy my pictures from the internet," Arató said in an interview with CBC News.

But then, he started getting paid modelling opportunities and began to embrace his newfound fame.

"There must be something special in my facial expression," he said.

Now, Arató is being flown around the world to have his face — featuring his famous uncomfortable smile — used to promote beer brands, shirts, soft drinks and now, a pair of tights by Montreal brand Sheertex.

When people think of tights, they might think of fashion and glamour more than an older Hungarian man holding a coffee cup. But the Vice-President Creative of Sheertex, Elisabeth Couture-Doherty, says that's part of the idea.

"It's not uncommon for brands to use celebrities as spokespeople. Usually this comes in the form of a famous model, an athlete. I do think memes are celebrities in their own right," she said.

"We feel like there's a lot of power in memes… There is this really personal connection between the audience and memes."

Hide the Pain Harold in Montreal

The idea for the advertisement campaign came over six months ago, but back then, Couture-Doherty and her team had no idea if it would actually work. They didn't even know how to contact Arató.

But the Sheertex team thought of what a pain it is to rip your tights and have to put on a brave face — the intention behind using Hide the Pain Harold for its ad.

The team managed to get in touch with Arató's agent and says it was easy to convince him to come to Montreal and shoot the ads.

"I'm especially happy because this is my first time in Quebec, in Montreal…. I love travelling," Arató said.

"I was visiting the production plant and checked the quality of the tights, tried to rip them and could not, it was fun. I was sitting at the control desk and sitting on the conveyor belt."

Arató's presence made a splash when he posted photos of himself in the city, and he says people recognized him everywhere he went.

The Hide the Pain Harold meme seems to resonate with people across generations — people of all ages recognized him on the street, and Couture-Doherty hopes the novelty of the ad campaign will attract anyone who wears tights.

"I hope people get a lot of joy from seeing the commercial, that it makes them laugh," she said.

"Who doesn't like to be entertained? We don't like to think of ourselves as a fashion company… so I think bringing humour makes it attractive to a wider audience."

The full campaign will include a mockumentary about Arató's time in Montreal — which he said he loved and described as "a mixture of America and Europe." The team hopes to get the video on airlines and include it in an online campaign that will roll out in the fall.

Can memes make for successful marketing?

Concordia University marketing professor Tieshan Li says memes can be a very effective and affordable marketing strategy compared to traditional ads. But he warns that a meme could overshadow the product.

Memes are becoming increasingly popular, he says, so a product ad that uses one could go viral very quickly because it's highly shareable and humanizes the brand. Social media is an important part of marketing, says Li, and it generates customer engagement.

But, Li says, there must be an alignment between the face of the ad and the brand itself.

"If it's not consistent, people may remember the celebrity or the memes but totally will not remember anything about the brand," he said.

It's a fine but very important line to toe, he says, as it's a blend of entertainment and advertisement.

"You can gain popularity really quickly, you can capture people's attention," said Li.

"However, at the same time, you can fade away really quickly. You have to understand the internet culture and stay up to date with the popular memes, then you can keep your brand going."

Arató, for his part, insists the focus should not be on him. It should be on the tights.