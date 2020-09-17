Montreal's Herzliah High School suspends in-person classes after COVID-19 outbreak

A private Jewish high school in Snowdon is shutting down for two weeks after more than dozen students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said Thursday there have been 15 confirmed cases at Herzliah High School, including an outbreak in one class affecting eight students.

She said public health is in contact with members of the Jewish community ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday this weekend to discourage large gatherings.

"We want to make sure that the number of people in those gatherings is minimized or reduced," she said.

Drouin said the outbreak has not spread to the nearby Talmud Torah Elementary School, where classes continue.

She stressed that schools are safe for Montreal students, and while there have been confirmed cases at other schools as well, most of those infections came from the community, not the classroom.

"We have a small number of outbreaks and most of the outbreaks that we have, a small number of children are affected," she said.

As of Sept. 15, a total of 237 schools across Quebec have reported a case of COVID-19, leading students and teachers in 141 classrooms to be temporarily sent home.

There are roughly 2,685 private and public schools at the preschool, elementary and high school level, and more than a million students.

Brigitte Fortin, a spokesperson for the school, said in a statement the school has been authorized to provide online learning to all students while the building is closed.

"As one of the many schools in Quebec with COVID-19 cases, Azrieli Schools Talmud Torah | Herzliah is working in close collaboration with Quebec public health and following their directives to manage the situation," said Fortin.

"To that end, we continue to work in partnership with our school community in stressing the importance of adhering to public health guidelines."