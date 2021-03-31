$5.5M settlement in CHSLD Herron class-action lawsuit

A $5.5-million settlement has been reached for residents of CHSLD Herron and their family members in relation to care and services at the private seniors' residence, where many died in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arthur Wechsler, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, called the settlement "extremely reasonable" and said he hoped it would result in "other settlements in other class actions for residents of CHSLDs."

The class action lawsuit names as defendants the Herron home itself, a numbered Ontario company, Katasa Group Inc. and Katasa Development Inc.

The agreement, which Wechsler said was concluded in the last few days, must still be approved at a Superior Court of Quebec hearing on April 30.

Wechsler said although the situation took place within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it served to expose conditions that had already existed. The lawsuit "wasn't based on COVID," he said. "It was based on what we allege was the negligent treatment provided to the most frail and vulnerable in these residences."

Dozens of residents died at the home in the first weeks of the pandemic. Staff shortages there meant many residents were left undernourished, neglected and stranded in soiled beds.

The settlement applies to people who were residents of the long-term care home between March 13 and May 31, 2020, liquidators of the estates of those who died during that period, and surviving spouses and children.

Wechsler said he was hopeful that payments could be made by the end of this year.

Last month, the coroner presiding over a public inquiry into CHSLD deaths during the pandemic delayed hearings related to CHSLD Herron until the fall.

The lawyer for the owners had argued that if the inquiry went ahead as planned, it would be unfair to her clients, given that Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DCPC) hasn't made a decision on whether to file criminal charges against them.