Long-awaited inquiry into Quebec long-term care deaths could be delayed

A public coroner's inquiry looking into deaths at long-term care homes across Quebec during the first wave was set to begin in a Montreal courtroom Monday morning.

However, the owners of one of the facilities that was hardest hit — the soon-to-be shuttered CHSLD on Montreal's West Island — have asked that the inquiry be delayed.

If that request is refused, the lawyers representing the owners will push for their summons to be rescinded or to have a publication ban placed on the proceedings.

They argue that if the public inquiry goes ahead as planned, it would be unfair to the owners, given that the Quebec Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions has not yet made a decision on whether or not criminal charges will be filed against them.

WATCH | Surviving residents of one of Quebec's hardest hit long-term care homes are moving out

Surviving residents of one of Quebec's hardest hit long-term care homes are moving out CBC News Montreal Video 3:18 CHSLD Herron became the symbol of the COVID-19 catastrophe that ravaged long-term care homes in Quebec. One by one, the surviving residents are being moved out. 3:18

In total, 38 people died at Herron as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified.

Staff shortages meant many residents were left undernourished, neglected and stranded in soiled beds.

Their families, barred from the home because of public health restrictions, received little or no information about what was going on inside.

Coroner Géhane Kamel was supposed to hear from dozens of witnesses in an effort to determine the precise circumstances and causes of the deaths at Herron.

As part of the inquiry, she will come up with recommendations aimed at preventing such tragedies in future.

Quebec's chief coroner Pascale Descary said when she announced the inquiry that it would be "totally public, from beginning to end."

Journalists, however, won't be allowed to film or broadcast any of the proceedings. But anyone can follow along online by clicking a link at the coroner's website.

The surviving relatives of some former residents have expressed skepticism about the inquiry.

One family has launched a class-action lawsuit against Herron's owners. It has yet to be approved by the courts.