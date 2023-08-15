17 people taken to hospital, 5 arrested after bear spray attack in Hérouxville, Que.

Seventeen people were taken to hospital following a bear-spray attack at a family holiday camp in the town of Hérouxville, Que., in the Mauricie region, on Monday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a group of five Montrealers, including one minor, entered the cafeteria at the Val Notre-Dame camp to target one man with bear spray.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Éloïse Cossette said 17 people in the cafeteria, including adults and children, breathed in the powerful irritant and were transported to hospital.

They did not sustain any serious injuries.

The suspects, all male and between the ages of 17 and 21, fled the scene, but were quickly intercepted and arrested by police.

They were released pending further investigations.

Val Notre-Dame camp can accommodate up to 180 people in cottages on its site. (Hugo Mercier/Radio-Canada)

Cossette says no one has filed a complaint against anyone yet, but "for sure [the suspects] are going to face charges for using a prohibited weapon."

The motive of the attack is still unknown, but SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said it was perhaps tied to the rental of a cottage.

"The priority was to care for these 17 people, so when they're in a better state, I imagine they'll all be interviewed and will certainly be able to tell us a little more," she said.

'First time this has happened': camp official

Alain Côté, chairman of the camp's board of directors, described the event as "deplorable." He says the altercation occurred in a single building and that there was no major material damage.

"We've been operating Val Notre-Dame camp for over 50 years, and our mission is to offer families a vacation. This is the first time this has happened, but it won't stop us from continuing our mission," he said.

The maximum capacity of the site is 180 people, and, up until the fight, Côté says, it had been a good week with high attendance.

"We run family camps to provide vacations for families who want to be in the heart of nature, with an all-inclusive package that includes accommodation, entertainment and meals," he said.

As of Tuesday morning, Côté had no further details on the circumstances that led to the altercation.