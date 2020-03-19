Quebec grants $4.9M to save Trois-Pistoles—Les Escoumins ferry

People in Quebec's Lower Saint Lawrence region are celebrating the return of their local ferry service after months of uncertainty.

The Quebec government announced Thursday it will invest $4.9 million to refurbish the Héritage I ship, reversing a decision it made last November to cancel the ferry service between Trois-Pistoles and Les Escoumins on Quebec's North Shore.

"Hallelujah," Bertin Denis sang out when Radio-Canada called to ask his reaction to the news.

The prefect of the MRC des Basques said people were "euphoric" to know the ferry would be running by the summer of 2020.

"Everyone is happy. We are extremely satisfied with this outcome," said Denis.

In 2019, the municipal ferry corporation that manages the service, the Compagnie de navigation des Basques, had asked the government to invest $4.9 million to repair the ship's hull.

However, Transport Minister François Bonnardel concluded at the time the ship was "too old" and said maintenance costs would continue to soar.

Without those repairs, the 2020 ferry season had to be cancelled.

Residents and business owners quickly mobilized to prove to the government the ship was worth saving.

In December 2019, the Compagnie de navigation des Basques hired an engineering firm to inspect the ship. It concluded L'Héritage I could be seaworthy for another 40 years if the repairs were done.

In a news releaseThursday, the Quebec government said the repairs "are needed to ensure the corporation can renew its certification with Transport Canada."

The ferry is expected to be running by the end of June.

Sigh of relief

Guillaume Legault, the spokesperson for the citizens' committee Sauvons L'Heritage I, said the region's economy depends heavily on tourists who stop in Trois-Pistoles to make the voyage.

"During the high weeks of tourism in the summer, the population of Trois-Pistoles more than doubles," said Legault.

In 2019, more than 39,000 passengers took the ferry, he said.

L'Héritage I ferry will be back in service at the end of June, according to the Ministry of Transport. (Patrick Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

"So we can only imagine the tremendous impact that this service and this ship has on our communities."

Legault said the sustained pressure residents put on the government to reverse its decision paid off.

He said with all the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, the news could not have come at a better time.

"In these rather difficult times — for a lot of people, and within our own community — this is very good news. We welcome it very, very warmly."