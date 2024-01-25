Here we go again: freezing rain in Quebec forces school closures

After being pummeled with freezing rain overnight, a number of school service centres in Montreal's South Shore area, are closed.

The icy roads make for poor driving conditions even though Environment Canada's freezing rain warning is over.

All schools, adult centres and administrative offices of the New Frontiers School Board and Riverside School Boards are closed today.

The Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs and des Patriotes are both closed.

Schools and daycares under the des Grandes-Seigneuries and Marie-Victorin school centres will also be closed, but some administrative services for the latter will be carried out remotely.