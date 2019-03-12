Skip to Main Content
Here are your photos of epic snowbanks across Quebec
CBC's Breakaway asked its listeners for photos of snow banks and these are the results.

This winter, Quebecers have watched the snow rise above their heads, cars and roofs

Ann Kelly submitted this photo of her husband Guy Gallibois, taking a break on their roof, as he shovels a three-metre high snowdrift. (Submitted by Ann Kelly)

It's been a long and very snowy winter right across the province.

With spring still about 10 days away, cities in Quebec have recorded above average snowfall. In Quebec City, the situation is so dire that city officials had to open more snow dump sites.

CBC's afternoon radio show Breakaway asked listeners for photos of the giant snowbanks they've seen emerging in their neighbourhoods.

The response from listeners was a flurry of impressive photos and videos.

Dan McWilliams sent CBC this photo of a giant snow pile in Jonquière. (Submitted by Dan McWilliams)
Shannon Neeley sent CBC this photo of a pug that is dressed for the winter weather. (Submitted by Shannon Neeley)
In the Eastern Townships, Serafina Gagliardi confronts the metre-and-a-half snowbank in her front yard. (Submitted by Serafina Gagliardi)
Can you spot the house? In Cap-Rouge the snow now hides the front of Georges Nicolle's home. (Submitted by Georges Nicolle)

With this much snow, why not ski out of the house? Fred Gauthier sent in this video from Saint-Émile, just north of Quebec City. 

In Quebec City, Fred Gauthier was able to ski down a snowbank. 0:08
The snow in Saint-François-Xavier is as high as a minivan. (Submitted by David Roussel)
In Shrebrooke, the snow got so high that Beatrice Bernier was able to tower over the patio door. (Gordon Lambie)
The snow rises above Beatrice and Meredith Lambie in Sherbrooke. (Submitted by Shanna Bernier)
