Here are your photos of epic snowbanks across Quebec
CBC's Breakaway asked its listeners for photos of snow banks and these are the results.
This winter, Quebecers have watched the snow rise above their heads, cars and roofs
It's been a long and very snowy winter right across the province.
With spring still about 10 days away, cities in Quebec have recorded above average snowfall. In Quebec City, the situation is so dire that city officials had to open more snow dump sites.
CBC's afternoon radio show Breakaway asked listeners for photos of the giant snowbanks they've seen emerging in their neighbourhoods.
The response from listeners was a flurry of impressive photos and videos.
With this much snow, why not ski out of the house? Fred Gauthier sent in this video from Saint-Émile, just north of Quebec City.
