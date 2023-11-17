Content
Here are how Quebecers are paying tribute to Karl Tremblay in images | CBC News Loaded
Montreal
Here are how Quebecers are paying tribute to Karl Tremblay in images
Karl Tremblay, singer for Les Cowboys Fringants has died of prostate cancer, this week. Quebecers gathered across the province to sing along to his music on Thursday night.
The lead singer for Les Cowboys Fringants died of prostate cancer at the age of 47
Posted: Nov 17, 2023 6:37 AM EST | Last Updated: 19 minutes ago
