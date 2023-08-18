Montreal public health warns of possible exposure to hepatitis A at hostel

Montreal public health is warning people about a possible exposure to hepatitis A at a hostel in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

In a statement issued Friday, the agency said people who stayed at Auberge Chez Jean between July 29 and Aug. 18 were potentially exposed to the virus that causes the infection.

"You need to get vaccinated if you're not already protected," the statement reads.

The agency also says those people should monitor their health for 50 days after their exposure. If they notice symptoms, they should immediately contact a health professional.

Montreal public health says that a person with the infection visited the hostel recently, but it did not explicitly say if that was the only confirmed case that's been traced back to that establishment.

Symptoms include fever, general discomfort, fatigue,loss of appetite, nausea, vomit and abdominal pain. Hepatitis A can also cause jaundice — giving the whites of the eyes and the skin a yellow tinge.

According to public health, hepatitis A is relatively rare in Montreal, with only 13 cases confirmed so far since the beginning of the year. People who visited the hostel in the last 15 days can get a vaccine in hopes of reducing the chances of getting sick.

That vaccine is available at the Berri-Centre-Sud vaccination centre located downtown at 955 de Maisonneuve Blvd. East between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.

The shot is free.

Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and is present in an infected person's stool. It can be transmitted through food, drinks, contaminated objects or sexual activity. Seniors, people who are immunocompromised or have chronic liver disease are at risk of severe complications or even death.

People who have been infected can still spread the virus even if they are not showing symptoms.