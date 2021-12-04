Hepatitis A risk at grocery store in NDG

Montreal's public health authority sent out a risk of exposure warning Friday night for sushi prepared at the Provigo grocery store at 6600 Saint-Jacques street in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Public health says sushi products that were prepared between Nov. 17-20 and Nov. 24-25 may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A and, while the risk of transmission is low, there are certain recommendations to follow if you may have been exposed.

Anyone potentially exposed to the contaminated food who hasn't received a Hepatitis A vaccine or had the illness before is asked to get in touch with Info-Santé at 811 right away to book a free vaccination appointment. People who book an appointment will have to bring their medicare card and vaccination record

Public health says anyone who consumed the products in question should watch for signs of a possible Hepatitis A infection from now until Jan. 13, 2022, and consult a doctor if they start experiencing any of the following:

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

General malaise

Fatigue

Jaundice

Pale stool

Dark urine

Montreal's public health authority says Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and can create major health concerns for the elderly, those suffering from chronic liver disease or anyone who's immunocompromised.

It says anyone who ate the sushi and has been vaccinated against the infection or dealt with it in the past is not at risk.