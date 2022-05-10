Montreal's Opposition calls for renaming of park after abortion rights activist

Dr. Henry Morgentaler opened his first abortion clinic in Montreal's east end in 1968.

At the time, abortion was illegal in Canada but over the next two decades, the Polish-born physician would lead the fight to increase legal access to the medical service.

His life was threatened. He spent time in jail.

But ultimately in 1988, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down Canada's restrictive laws.

Now Montreal's Opposition party wants Morgentaler honoured by naming de Beaujeu Park after him. The tiny park, just east of Highway 25 in the Mercier neighbourhood, is just a few blocks away from the doctor's first clinic.

"I think that in 2022, at this moment, it's quite a symbol, with all of the debates in the States, to show what are the values of the city of Montreal and what the administration stands for," said Coun. Julien Hénault-Ratelle, who represents the Tétreaultville district for Ensemble Montréal.

The councillor is referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, written by Justice Samuel Alito, that could overturn a person's right to abortion in American law and essentially declare it "open season" for states to make laws restricting abortion.

But Hénault-Ratelle said his party has been looking into naming a public space after Morgentaler since last fall and was surprised to learn the doctor hasn't been recognized in such a way anywhere in Canada.

Hénault-Ratelle said most politicians and citizens feel abortion should be a right.

"I think it will be legitimate to have this park," he said.

His party submitted the motion, the borough's toponymy committee gave it the green light and selected the park. Now it's up to the city council to approve the motion and then send it to Quebec to endorse the decision — a process, he said, that can take time.

The recommendation to rename the de Beaujeu Park is under study and the administration is open to the idea, according to a city spokesperson.

Dr. Morgentaler was awarded the Order of Canada in 2008, about five years before his death in 2013 at the age of 90.

Father would appreciate renaming, daughter says

His daughter, Goldie Morgentaler said she remembers going with her father to Quebec City to receive that recognition and seeing anti-abortion protesters lined up on both sides of the street.

After seeing those protests, she said, she's not surprised nothing in Canada is named after her father and now it feels like his name is fading into history.

"I'm sorry to say, he has been forgotten to a certain extent," she said, remembering a time when she couldn't go anywhere without somebody recognizing her name and asking if she was related.

"I do think he deserves recognition."

Dr. Henry Morgentaler raises his arms in victory at a news conference in Toronto on Jan. 28, 1988, after the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the country's abortion law as unconstitutional. (Blaise Edwards/The Canadian Press)

She imagines her father would be very happy to learn a park may be named after him, she said.

"I think he would be so pleased, and also feel that maybe it was overdue," said Morgentaler, a professor at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta.

Not everyone agrees

However, Georges Buscemi is against the idea of naming a park after the doctor. He is the president of Campagne Québec-Vie, an anti-abortion organization.

"I thought immediately that it was in bad taste," he said. "Would this be a park with no children allowed? Would this be a cemetery for all the dead babies that Henry Morgentaler killed throughout his career?"

He suggested it would be appropriate to build a memorial site to "recollect and think about all that carnage" created by Morgentaler.

A city naming a park after the doctor would draw backlash, he said.

"I think it says a lot that nothing has commemorated the man since his death several years ago," said Buscemi. "I think that speaks volumes."