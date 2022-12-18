Héma-Québec nurses' protest planned in Montreal and Quebec City

Héma-Québec nurses and nursing assistants are planning to protest in Montreal and Quebec City Sunday.

The workers, who are members of the union of nurses and nursing assistants of Héma-Québec (CSN) and the SPI-CSQ are demanding pay parity with their colleagues in the public sector.

They have been without a contract for almost four years, according to their respective unions, and are denouncing their employer's "lack of respect" throughout negotiations for the renewal of their collective agreement.

According to the CSN and the SPI-CSQ, the nurses have not received any salary increases since 2018, while the CEO of Héma-Québec had a salary increase of 30 per cent between 2019 and 2020.

The CSQ union has already held four strike days out of its 10-day mandate, Nancy Landry, president of the nursing staff union (CSQ) told La Presse canadienne in an interview 10 days ago.

The CSN union has been studying the possibility of adopting a new strike mandate, added Vanessa Poirier, president of the CSN.

As this is the health sector, any strike would be subject to the essential services provisions of the Labour Code.