Héma-Québec workers strike in Montreal region today

Héma-Québec employees walked off the job for a one-day strike Wednesday, affecting collection at the organization's permanent and mobile blood drives in the greater Montreal area.

Union members say there has been a lack of openness at the bargaining table since its collective agreement expired on March 31, 2019.

The Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) says 132 nurses, nursing assistants, counsellors and technicians who are members of the Héma-Québec nurse union (SPI-CSQ) have gone on strike.

Nancy Landry, president of the SPI-CSQ, said in a statement Wednesday that she hopes job action will be enough to make the employer "change its attitude" at the bargaining table.

"It's obvious that our working conditions must be improved, otherwise it will be increasingly difficult to retain and attract nurses to Héma-Québec," she said.

A mediator was appointed in January, but the union says negotiations on salaries, scheduling, access to leave and mandatory overtime have made little progress.

The union claims that Héma-Québec nurses and nursing assistants are significantly behind in salary compared to their counterparts in the public health and social services network.

Héma-Québec has not yet commented on the strike.