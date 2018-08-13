Skip to Main Content
Police hand out 300 tickets at Hells Angels weekend biker gathering in Quebec

Police say most of the tickets were for minor road safety infractions such as riding without a helmet or riding on the shoulder.

Most of the tickets were for minor road safety infractions, SQ says

The Canadian Press ·
The full-patch Hells Angels members and their associates were in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu for the biker gang's annual Canada Run, which takes place in a different province each year. (Gaétan Pouliot/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial police say they handed out more than 300 tickets during a weekend Hells Angels biker gathering.

Police say about 500 people passed through checkpoints, including some 300 biker gang members who set up near Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, 52 kilometres east of Montreal.

Full-patch members of the Angels and their associates were in the rural Quebec town for the biker gang's annual Canada Run, which takes place in a different province each year.

Police say most of the tickets were for minor road safety infractions such as riding without a helmet or riding on the shoulder.

A 52-year-old biker from Ontario was arrested for uttering threats against a police officer during a checkpoint.

Police spokesman Lt. Guy Lapointe said the weekend event went off relatively well from the perspective of authorities in that order was maintained and the law respected.

"The vast majority of individuals who participated in the event collaborated," Lapointe said late Sunday.

