Hells Angels assassin-turned-informant granted escorted outing from prison

Stéphane "Godasse" Gagné, a former high-ranking Hells Angel sentenced to life behind bars in 1997 for killing a prison guard, has been granted escorted leave from prison.

The Parole Board of Canada authorized the outing for Stéphane "Godasse" Gagné on Wednesday.

Gagné is a former hitman-turned-informant whose testimony helped convict the organization's leader Maurice Boucher.

Stéphane 'Godasse' Gagné was granted an escorted temporary absence from prison, 21 years after he was sentenced to life with no chance of parole until 2023 for the first-degree murder of prison guard Diane Lavigne. (Radio-Canada)

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 1997 to killing Diane Lavigne as she drove home from her shift at Montreal's Bordeaux jail.

He was also involved in the murder months later of another prison guard, Pierre Rondeau, and the attempted murder of Robert Corriveau.

Gagné agreed to testify against the head of the Hells Angels, Maurice Boucher, fingering him as the man who ordered the killings — testimony that was instrumental in putting Boucher behind bars.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to charge Gagné with a single count of first-degree murder, for Lavigne's death, and one of attempted murder.

Gagné was sentenced to life in prison and has now served about 21 years.

'Ultimate assassin'

Diane Lavigne, a mother of two, was gunned down in 1997 by Hells Angels member Stéphane Gagné. (Radio-Canada)

The parole board refused his request for an escorted outing in 2016. At the hearing that same year, Gagné recognized the harm he did as a drug dealer and assassin for the Hells Angels, apologizing to the two daughters of the prison guard he killed.

But it wasn't enough to gain his release.

Julian Sher, an investigative journalist who produces CBC's Fifth Estate and the author of several books on organized crime and the Hells Angels, said Gagné was "the ultimate snitch, the ultimate traitor, but also the ultimate assassin" in an interview.

Though not actually eligible for parole until 2023, Gagné filed a motion in 2015 to have his request for parole heard earlier.