Alleged high-ranking Hells Angels members arrested in Saguenay

Quebec provincial police say they've arrested three alleged members of the Hells Angels in the Saguenay region, including one very high-ranking member of the gang.

Bernard Plourde, believed to be a full-patch member of the Hells Angels' Trois-Rivières chapter, was arrested Wednesday morning.

His home was searched and vehicles were seized.

Plourde, 55, is facing conspiracy, gangsterism and drug-related charges.

Three other men were arrested and may face similar charges, police say — they are Jean-François Bergeron, 56, another alleged full-patch Hells member, Marc Gagnon, 46, believed to be a Hells sympathizer, and Quebec City resident Simon Frenette, 43.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the SQ, RCMP and local police have been working on dismantling a drug ring for more than four years as part of an operation called Projet Nocif.

They arrested 24 people last November and a total of four today.