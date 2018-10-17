Hells Angels assassin-turned-informant makes 2nd attempt to get parole

At his first Parole Board of Canada hearing in December 2016, Stéphane "Godasse" Gagné recognized the harm he did as a drug dealer and assassin for the Hells Angels, apologizing to the two daughters of the prison guard he killed.

It wasn't enough to gain his release.

Stéphane 'Godasse' Gagné is seeking an escorted temporary absence from prison, 21 years after he was sentenced to life with no chance of parole until 2023 for the first-degree murder of prison guard Diane Lavigne. (Radio-Canada)

Today, the former high-ranking member of the criminal biker gang makes a second attempt, asking the board to let him out of prison on what's known as an "escorted temporary absence."

Gagné pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 1997 to killing Diane Lavigne as she drove home from her shift at Montreal's Bordeaux jail.

He was also involved in the murder months later of another prison guard, Pierre Rondeau, and the attempted murder of Robert Corriveau.

Gagné agreed to testify against the head of the Hells Angels, Maurice Boucher, fingering him as the man who ordered the killings — testimony that was instrumental in putting Boucher behind bars.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to charge Gagné with a single count of first-degree murder, for Lavigne's death, and one of attempted murder.

Gagné was sentenced to life in prison and has now served about 21 years.

Diane Lavigne, a mother of two, was gunned down in 1997 by Hells Angels member Stéphane Gagné. (Radio-Canada)

'Ultimate snitch'

"This is the ultimate snitch, the ultimate traitor, but also the ultimate assassin," said Julian Sher, an investigative journalist and author of several books on organized crime and the Hells Angels.

Maurice 'Mom' Boucher was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2002 for the slaying of two prison guards, Diane Lavigne and Pierre Rondeau, in 1997. Stéphane Gagné's testimony helped convict the former boss of Quebec's Hells Angels. ((CBC))

"We've come full circle," said Sher. "To see him today trying to get parole wraps up one of the bloodiest and ugliest chapters in Quebec crime history."

Though not actually eligible for parole until 2023, Gagné filed a motion in 2015 to have his request for parole heard earlier.

That motion was granted and heard the following year.

At that first hearing, parole board members didn't seem convinced by Gagné's testimony, detailing the path that landed him behind bars and his experience in prison, where he was the target of threats and spent much of his time in solitary confinement.

One parole board member told him that he seemed self-centred and that he doubted the prisoner's motives.

Parole board's tough task

Sher says the commissioners with the Parole Board face a difficult task.

"He has blood on his hands. He's an admitted killer, a cold-blooded assassin," said Sher.

"The only thing he has in his credit is that he co-operated with the authorities, testified, and helped bring down the Hells Angels," he said.

"Is that enough to let him go free? Is that enough to say he's now a good man? That's for the Parole Board and others to decide."

A spokesperson for the Parole Board of Canada said the members hearing Gagné's case could deliver their decision immediately after the hearing or could decide to deliver it at a later date.