Alleged Hells Angel member, on the lam for 10 months, arrested in Dominican Republic

Daniel Giroux will appear at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday on charges related to drug trafficking. (SQ) A man police believe is a member of the Hells Angels and who has evaded authorities for 10 months has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

He was among Quebec's 10 most wanted criminals.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last April, during a raid the Sûreté du Québec called the biggest operation targeting organized crime since 2009's Operation SharQc.

Giroux is allegedly a member of the Montreal chapter of the notorious biker gang. Police say he controls territory on North Shore and in the Laurentians.

The operation was led by a mixed squad that includes the SQ, RCMP, Montreal police, Quebec City police, Lévis police and Laval police.