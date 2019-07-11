Search on for prominent Quebec businessman, son after helicopter goes missing

Canadian Forces members are searching for a Quebec businessman and his son who went missing in a helicopter somewhere north of Montreal Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Sagami, Inc., confirmed that the search is for the company's president and founder, Stéphane Roy, who was piloting the helicopter, and his son, a minor.

Sagami grows greenhouse tomatoes and sells them under the Sagami and Savoura brands.

The Canadian Forces sent a C-138 Hercules plane and two Griffon helicopters to join the search Thursday afternoon, said Capt. Trevor Reid, a public affairs officer.

The aircraft were actively searching Thursday evening, but powerful storms in Quebec made it a challenge, Reid said.

Two Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters are among the aircraft searching for a helicopter missing since Wednesday north of Montreal. Capt. Trevor Reid, a public affairs spokesperson, said they are capable of continuing the search through the night. (Kevin Skrepnek)

"The plan now is the air crews are searching along the more probable flight paths they may have taken," Reid said.

Reid says the helicopter was expected in Sainte-Sophie, about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, sometime on Wednesday.

Provincial police are asking anyone who heard a helicopter having any kind of difficulty between Sainte-Sophie and Parent, around 400 kilometres further north, to call 911.

A release from Sagami said that Roy is an experienced pilot who has many hours of experience flying the helicopter in question, a Robinson R44.