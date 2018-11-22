Helicopter pilot dies after crashing in Laurentians

A helicopter pilot who crashed in the Laurentians on Monday has died.

The pilot was a man in his 50s from Rouyn-Noranda​ but his name has not yet been released.

He took off from Rouyn-Noranda around 10:30 a.m. Monday and was expected to arrive in Mirabel around 1 p.m., but never did.

The helicopter was found with the man's body inside Ivry-sur-le-Lac, about 10 kilometres northwest of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Tuesday afternoon. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation with the Sûreté du Québec.