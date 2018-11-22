New
Helicopter pilot dies after crashing in Laurentians
The helicopter was found with the man's body inside on Tuesday afternoon.
Man in his 50s was found Tuesday afternoon
A helicopter pilot who crashed in the Laurentians on Monday has died.
The pilot was a man in his 50s from Rouyn-Noranda but his name has not yet been released.
He took off from Rouyn-Noranda around 10:30 a.m. Monday and was expected to arrive in Mirabel around 1 p.m., but never did.
The helicopter was found with the man's body inside Ivry-sur-le-Lac, about 10 kilometres northwest of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Tuesday afternoon. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is conducting an investigation with the Sûreté du Québec.
With files from La Presse Canadienne