Up to 12 cm of snow expected for Montreal today

Montrealers can expect about 12 centimetres of snow today with strong winds making the commute extra challenging.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at about 5 a.m., saying moderate snow is expected with winds, which may gust up to 50 km/h during the day, diminishing this afternoon.

"Travel will be difficult due to reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow," Environment Canada says on its website. "Be prepared for changing driving conditions that could deteriorate rapidly."

The snowfall is expected to taper off by evening, with five centimetres expected to overnight.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that the city is ready.

"We have been putting all the resources — whether they are financial or human — where they are needed, and we are hoping to have everything done before we have the new snowstorm," Plante said Monday.

Plante's administration faced criticism from the opposition at city hall over its snow clearing efforts so far this winter.

Ensemble Montréal leader Lionel Perez said the city failed to call clearing operations early enough and devote the resources needed to handle previous snow and ice accumulation.

"There's tons of ice still on many parts of our city and it's simply unacceptable," Perez said.

Plante countered that the opposition "doesn't really know how to criticize us."

According to Plante, the ice Perez highlighted was formed by a period of rain and milder temperature Montreal experienced.

"It's not an excuse, just a reality," she said.