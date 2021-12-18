Heavy snowfall for Montreal, the Eastern Townships

Environment Canada says snow is about to blanket Montreal and the Eastern Townships.

A snowfall warning has been issued from Granby to Lac-Mégantic. Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning in the Eastern Townships with more snow falling during the day.

Montreal will see 10 to 15 centimetres overnight, according to the special weather statement issued for the area.

"Travel could be difficult locally because we could have periods of heavy snow. So if you're expecting to drive be extra careful on the roads, especially the smaller ones," Guillaume Perron, a meterologist for Environment Canada, told CBC.

Perron said the coming days will be cold which means the snow will remain on the ground.

The low-pressure system is coming from the middle of the United States.

"It's passing over the Great Lakes which is giving it a boost because of the humidity of the lakes," said Perron.