Rain pounds Montreal area, causing flooding and road closures

Heavy rainfall flushed underpasses with up to a metre of water, caused sewers to overflow and inundated basements and at least one Metro station in southern Quebec Tuesday evening.

In Montreal, city workers closed a number of roadways due to flooding and sewer overflow. Some cars were even stuck in flooded underpasses, but no injuries were reported. The events were peppered throughout the city, though not widespread, authorities said.

By 7 p.m., nearly 60 mm of rain had fallen in downtown Montreal, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Frédérick Boulay.

Boulay said such heavy precipitation can happen a couple times a year in the area, but said Tuesday's was a lot for a short period of time.

"It's a big amount. It's impressive," Boulay said.

Y’a de l’eau dans le métro <a href="https://t.co/cqFmHI7n45">pic.twitter.com/cqFmHI7n45</a> —@orfali

The rain began on the South Shore of Montreal at around 4 p.m. before converging over the island of Montreal an hour later.

The city's public transit agency, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), said Metro cars would not be stopping at the Square Victoria-OACI station due to flooding.

Commuters in Montreal trudge through floodwater in Square-Victoria-OACI Metro station on Sept. 13, 2022. (Submitted by Max Honigmann)

One image posted to social media showed a pool of water at the bottom of steps to one of the station's entrances.

Montreal police said officers were on hand to help with road closures and the city's fire department said it was responding to underpass flooding as well as some flooding in people's homes.

The Collège Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, a private high school in Longueuil, said it would be closed Wednesday because of flooding damage.

The city of L'Assomption north of Montreal also received heavy rainfall, with a total of 65 mm by 7 p.m., Boulay said.

He said the rain is expected to abate by Wednesday morning, when meteorologists will be able to understand the full extent of the precipitation. More heavy rain could come until then, he added.