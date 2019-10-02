Heavy rainfall causes flooding on Highway 20, Hochelaga Street

Quebec provincial police say most of Highway 20 is closed near the Angrignon exit and underpass due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marie-Pier Lorrain said the highway is closed in the westbound direction, and one lane is open eastbound.

The closures have been in effect since 7:30 p.m. Lorrain said the water reached the height of a car tire.

Three vehicles are stuck in the westbound lanes, and one is stuck in the eastbound lane.

Police say no one is in danger.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding on Hochelaga Street Tuesday evening. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal police also had to close Hochelaga Street for about two hours between L'Assomption Boulevard and Bennett Avenue due to flooding.

The street was closed from 5 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m., and has since been reopened.

One car was stuck under an overpass, but was able to get out once the water levels came down.

There was also some water accummulation in parts of Saint Leonard and Ville St. Laurent, but nothing major, police say.