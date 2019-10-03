Transports Québec to install pumps to prevent future flooding on Highway 20

Transports Québec says it will install new pumping equipment near the Turcot Interchange to prevent the kind of flooding that resulted in the closure of a portion of Highway 20.

But the new equipment won't be in place until next summer.

Spokesperson Gilles Payer said the temporary pumps in place during the Turcot construction weren't able to handle the flash flood.

Payer said the burst of rainfall was "exceptional" and the flooding won't happen once the new pumps are installed.

Highway 20 was closed Tuesday night near the Angrignon exit and underpass after more than 40 millimetres of rain.

Three were stuck in the westbound lanes, and one was stuck in the eastbound lane. The vehicles were towed out.