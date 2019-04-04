Heavily redacted audit of Montreal's anti-radicalization centre sheds little light on problems

CBC News has obtained a heavily redacted copy of an audit of the City of Montreal's anti-radicalization centre that led the city to remove the centre's director and resulted in the resignation of five of seven board members.

The Plante administration asked its comptroller general to audit the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence after Radio-Canada reported management problems last fall.

The copy of the audit obtained by CBC doesn't reveal much. Almost a third of the 45-page report is blacked out, including parts of the table of contents and entire sections.

Coun. Rosannie Filato, the executive committee member responsible for public security, told CBC the city wants the anti-radicalization centre to continue to operate, but with a revised role and mandate. (Matt D'Amours/CBC Montreal)

"We saw that there were management issues and questions put into place about the mandate of the centre," Rosannie Filato, the executive committee member responsible for public security, told CBC in an interview.

But Filato said she couldn't go into anymore detail about the problems given that much of the report was blacked out.

"There's a reason why certain things are not divulged, very much linked to the fact that there could be sensitive or confidential information," Filato said, adding that it was the city's legal department that redacted the document.

'Expressing opinions' criticized

One section of the report that was not redacted is that dealing with the centre's presence in the media.

"We have heard, or read, statements that express an opinion or position on events by some employees while representing the centre," the report said.

"We observed a number of positions taken that raise questions."

The report cited examples of comments made by centre spokesperson Maxime Fiset, including a lecture he gave at a conference in Alma where he discussed the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

"He affirms the attack was terrorism, because the choice of victims was anything but apolitical. He ramps that up saying, 'It was a political choice, and that's what made it terrorism,'" the report said.

It also cited Fiset for criticizing the far right group La Meute in media interviews.

"They are violent people. Their speech is violent and, what worries me is that this group is trying to give itself credibility," Fiset told Le Devoir in 2017.

Maxime Fiset, a former neo-Nazi, now dedicates himself to exposing far right groups and denouncing hatred. (Danny Braün/Radio-Canada)

The report cited these quotes and a testy radio interview that Fiset gave to commentator and private radio host Sophie Durocher as examples that he may have violated the centre's code of conduct.

The code states that employees must behave in a way that doesn't cause any damage to the centre's reputation, and staff must treat the public with professionalism and mutual respect.

The report doesn't explain in greater details just how Fiset's comments may have violated the code of conduct.

Filato refused to comment on this part of the report, other than to say she has "full confidence" in the entire document.

Director received bonus he wasn't entitled to

One of the governance issues raised in the report which Filato said caused concern was the remuneration for the centre's former director, Herman Deparice-Okamba.

The centre's former director, Herman Deparice-Okomba, was removed by the city earlier this month. (CPRLV) Deparice-Okamba was a civilian employee of the Montreal police when he was named director of the centre in 2015.

He remained an employee of the city but was considered "on loan" to the centre, which was an arm's-length paramunicipal agency.

The report noted Deparice-Okamba received a performance bonus, something to which employees on loan to paramunicipal entities aren't entitled.

Deparice-Okomba has since been moved to another city department.

Filato said the city wants the centre to continue to operate, but with a new mandate focused more closely on radicalization in the City of Montreal as opposed to across Quebec and elsewhere.

A transitional board is now in place.

Filato said the board will review the mandate and role of the centre and come up with recommendations for its future.