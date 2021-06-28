Hot and humid weather in southern Quebec to last through Tuesday

Quebec isn't being spared the heat that has been battering much of the United States and Pacific Northwest over the last week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, with high temperatures and high humidity expected to last until Wednesday.

The warm and humid air mass causing the heat settled over the province Sunday and won't be letting up until rain helps clear it away Wednesday.

"Daytime highs will approach 30 degrees Celsius, while overnight lows will remain above 20. Combined temperature and humidity values will give humidex values near 40," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in the warning.

The agency advises against intense outdoor activities and says young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable in the heat.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the warning said.

The high expected in Montreal Monday is 31 C, with a humidex value reaching 40. Showers are expected in the afternoon, but the heat will be back Tuesday with another forecast high of 31 C.

Rain from Wednesday to Friday is expected to bring temperatures down to the mid to low twenties.