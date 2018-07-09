Skip to Main Content
Quebec says up to 70 people may have died in connection with heat wave

Quebec says up to 70 people may have died in connection with heat wave

Health authorities say up to 70 people may have died in Quebec as a result of heat-related complications since the beginning of an early July heat wave that saw temperatures climb to more than 40 C with the humidex.

Most of the deaths occurred in Montreal, with 34 cases reported to authorities

The Canadian Press ·
Health officials have said many of the people who died didn't have air conditioning in their homes and had existing conditions. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Health authorities say up to 70 people may have died in Quebec as a result of heat-related complications since the beginning of theheat wave that saw temperatures climb to more than 40 C with the humidex.

Temperatures have since cooled off across the province and a spokesperson with Quebec's Public Health Department said Monday that it would no longer be giving updates on heat-related deaths because "the situation is back to normal.''

Most of the deaths occurred in Montreal, with 34 cases reported to authorities.

The city's morgue became so overcrowded during the heat wave that it partnered with a funeral home, where it sent bodies for storage.

Montreal's public health office says the majority of people who died in the city during the heat wave were over 60 and suffered from chronic illnesses.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said no patients died in government-run health care centres.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us