Heat warning still in effect as record high temperatures scorch southern Quebec

Today is going to be another scorcher as a heat warning is again in effect for the Montreal region.

"Humidex values will reach near 40," states Environment Canada's heat warning for the Greater Montreal area. "However, conditions will grow even more uncomfortable on Thursday with humidex values reaching 43."

The hot and humid airmass over southern Quebec will persist through Thursday, but lift by Friday, when a cooler 25 C is expected to settle in.

At least 10 people have died of heat-related deaths in the province since the heat wave started last Friday. It is the strongest to hit Quebec in decades.

A high of 32 C was recorded at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport. Today temperatures are expected to reach a high of 34 C with a very high UV index. Tomorrow should be more of the same.

Montreal officials go into intervention mode

Health officials raised Montreal's response level from "alert" to "intervention" Tuesday after noticing an increase in calls to 811 — the Info-Santé line — and to ambulances in relation to the extreme heat.

Urgences-Santé says it has received more than 1,200 calls a day since the heat began, representing a 30 per cent increase to its busiest days.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said officials want to avoid repeating what happened in 2010, when extreme heat caused 106 deaths in the Montreal area.

Mayor Valérie Plante said on Tuesday that the safety of residents is "of the utmost importance" during the ongoing heat wave, which saw temperatures reach more than 45 with the humidity this past weekend.

At the Tuesday morning news conference, Plante said the city has already distributed 17,000 litres of water to organizations which work with the city's homeless.

It has also extended opening hours at pools and water pads.

As part of the city's plan, firefighters and police officers have visited 1,300 homes across the Montreal area so far.

Urgences-Santé asking people to call 811 first

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Urgences-Santé requested that people to avoid calling 911 if they are feeling ill from the heat.

The ambulance service urges people to first seek help from friends and family or to call 811 first for tips on how to handle minor health issues where life is not at risk.

"The vast majority of heat-related discomforts can be easily avoided: Go to air-conditioned areas, avoid any physical effort and respect the instructions of the various public notices," states Urgences-santé.

Urgences-santé is asking people to avoid calling 911 for heat-related illnesses and instead seek help from friends, family or 811 as mild symptoms can be easily remedied without medical intervention. (Radio-Canada)

President and CEO Nicola D'Ulisse is quoted as saying Urgences-santé has reached the "limit of the capabilities of our services and we now need the collaboration of our citizens to provide quality service to all."

With the increase in calls, non-urgent matters are seeing a delay in response time despite an increase in the number of paramedics on duty.

Record-breaking heat

Alexandre Parent, a meteorologist with Environment Canada says Monday's high of 36.6 C downtown was a record breaker for Montreal.

The previous record was set in 1931, when a high 36.1 C was recorded at McGill University.

Parent says the heat wave also shattered heat records from Estrie to Saguenay and eastern Quebec, too.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal region Wednesday. (Radio-Canada)

"It's almost seven days, and also the humidity that we experienced yesterday, that's what's really spectacular," he said.

His advice to beat the heat is: Drink plenty of water, take it easy if you're planning outdoor activities, check-in on the elderly and keep children hydrated.