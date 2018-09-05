More end of summer heat, but cooler weather on the way, says Environment Canada

Yet another heat warning has been issued for Southern Quebec today as many embark on their second day or week of being back at school and work.

Environment Canada says humidex values could reach 40 once again this week. Temperatures above 30 C returned last week and have persisted until now.

It was already 20 C by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

But the weather agency says a cold front will bring some respite in cooler weather by Thursday morning, though that could entail thunderstorms.

Environment Canada advises young children, pregnant women, older adult and people with chronic illnesses to be especially careful in the heat.

More end of summer heat is expected for Wednesday, with humidex values potentially reaching 40. (Charles Contant/CBC)

'Buy your kids a water bottle'

Make sure to drink water and spend time in an air conditioned environment or out of the heat, it said.

Last week, many children began the school year amid the hot weather and in classrooms without air conditioning.

Sixth grader Elliot Reed had some advice for parents: "Buy your kids a water bottle because it's very hot," Elliot told CBC News.