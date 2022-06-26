Sweltering temperatures expected as Montreal, Laval area under heat warning

The weekend heat in Montreal and its surrounding areas will soar throughout Sunday, with humidex values expected to reach 40.

The forecast has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue a heat warning for the island of Montreal, as well as Laval, Longueuil, Châteauguay and La Prairie.

"Sunday will be very hot and humid," the federal agency said in the warning. "Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building."

The City of Montreal has installed water-misting machines in several parks, where people can walk through and cool down with the dampness.

Most outdoor municipal pools are open in Montreal, with many closing at 8 p.m. Here's another tip: Mount Royal is typically two or three degrees cooler than the rest of the city, thanks to its tree cover.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the warning also said, urging caution for people who are more vulnerable to heat, such as older people, young children and people with underlying health conditions.

Temperatures are expected to decrease overnight with showers and a thunderstorm forecast as of 9 p.m.

The high for Monday is set to be around 23 C.