As kids return to class, Environment Canada issues heat warning for Southern Quebec

As the new school year gets underway, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Southern Quebec — forecasting warm and humid conditions that will linger into Wednesday.

The heat warning was issued early Monday, covering Lachute to the Eastern Townships and Lanaudière to the U.S. border. The warning includes Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be particularly humid with humidex values expected to be in the low forties.

"Temperatures are going to rise today," Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent told CBC on Monday. "The heat warning is really for tomorrow."

Parent said people should keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days as severe thunderstorms are possible.

A high of 32 is expected Tuesday, he said, with a humidex between 30 and 43. Wednesday should be humid, he said, with possible showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should return to normal by Thursday.

Having a short heat wave like this in late August is not uncommon, said Parent.

"It's not that exceptional," he said. "It's kind of a heat wave, but it's only going to last one day, basically."

However, the amount of hot days affecting Southern Quebec is higher than normal this year.

'We're way above the normal'

Where there are normally only 10 to 12 days with maximum temperatures above 30 degrees, this year will see about 20 such days.

Last year, he said, there were zero such days between June and September.

"It's quite a contrast this year," said Parent. "We're way above the normal."

There are many factors that contribute to heat waves, Parent added. With global warning, heat waves may become more frequent in the future, he said, but "we can not explain one event by only referring to global warming."

Anybody who is vulnerable to the heat should use caution, said Parent. Heat warnings are issued when the hot or humid conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

Environment Canada says health risks to young children can be reduced by cooling them often, hydrating them adequately and reducing their exposure to the heat.