Rash of pool heat pump thefts in Montreal's Rivières-des-Prairies leaves residents fuming

Ghislain Lacroix says the heat pump for his pool is the last thing he imagined would be stolen from his backyard. But that's exactly what happened a few weeks ago.

"They came in through the yard and tried to steal [my neighbour's] heat pump, too, because they disconnected all the hoses," said Lacroix, a resident of the Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

"Maybe when they saw ours, which was maybe more expensive, they said, 'Oh, we'll take this one.'"

Lacroix says he didn't even know his pump was missing until his neighbour alerted him of a gaping hole in his fence and showed him footage from his security camera.

"They were wearing hoodies, and we couldn't see their faces. We could only see they had a U-Haul truck but that's it," said Lacroix, adding the video didn't capture the truck's licence plate.

"It goes without saying that we feel violated."

But Lacroix says it helps to know that this wasn't just a case of bad luck.

Lacroix's heat pump was disconnected from its pipes and lugged onto a U-Haul by hooded thieves. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

CBC News has seen posts on social media from at least five other households in the neighbourhood saying that they've had their heat pumps stolen as well.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) says it is aware of the thefts and an investigation is underway. However, it would not confirm how many pumps have been reported stolen or whether they've all been in the Rivières-des-Prairies area in the past few weeks.

The SPVM advises residents to ensure their backyard exits are well-lit and install an automatic timer to help protect their property against thefts.

Pumps easy to steal and sell, says mechanic

One refrigeration mechanic says the pumps are likely being stolen for the copper and other materials inside.

"That's how they can make some money, then they put it on the internet and somebody will buy," said Artin Tardha. "One heat pump for a regular pool is $5,000."

He says heat pumps for pools are also easy to steal. "It's one package, one piece. You take it, you sell it the way it is, and it's very easy to install."

Tardha says a protective gate with a lock around your pump could protect it.

"For [thieves], it'll be very hard to lift six feet and bring it to the other side," he said. "The longer it takes, then it gets harder so they don't go for it."

Refrigeration mechanic Artin Tardha says putting a cage around your pump could ward off thieves. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

Since he was able to replace his old heat pump through his insurance, Lacroix has upped security in his backyard.

His pump is now bolted to the ground and he has a motion-sensor camera.

"We didn't secure the backyard. We didn't secure the heat pump because we didn't think it would get stolen, but now we will secure everything as much as possible," he said.

He says he hopes his story will prompt others to do the same.