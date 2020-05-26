How to stay cool and safe in the heat in Montreal

Montreal public health officials are advising people to take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated, with restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 making it harder than usual to find ways to escape the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning, its first of the year. On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach into the 30s with a humidex value above 40.

The humidity is expected to drop on Thursday but daytime highs will still remain in the 30s.

Public health officials say the biggest concern is for people in vulnerable situations, including children and the elderly who can easily overheat.

Adults must ensure children are drinking water and staying inside during the hottest times of the day, said Dr. Mylène Drouin, the city's public health director.

Drouin said those who are in self-isolation because of COVID-19 symptoms need to stay in self-isolation. She recommended taking cold baths and keeping window curtains closed to stay cool at home.

Quebec public health also recommends people drink six to eight glasses of water a day and spend at least two hours in a cool or air conditioned place.

Drouin encourages people to do their part by checking in on anybody they know who may be at risk, including seniors and those with health conditions.

Montreal's long-term care homes are also bracing for the impact of the extreme heat, as fewer than a third of the rooms have air conditioning.

Check your borough for updates on splash pads

Health officials have encouraged the city to open public splash pads for children to cool off as a first step while municipal leaders look at other ways to help residents beat the heat while maintaining physical distancing rules.

Boroughs are moving at different paces, so it's best to follow the city website and borough social media pages for updates.

As soon as splash pads were given the green light Tuesday, crews were out turning on the water in boroughs like Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce and Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Montréal-Nord says the ones at Aimé-Léonard and Ménard parks are open. Those in Monty and Primeau parks are expected to open on May 27.

Markings on the ground will promote physical distancing and the water will be on continuously to avoid having to press buttons, the borough says.

Verdun's chief of staff, Étienne Brunet, said some splash pads were open Tuesday and more are on the way.

Montreal issued a statement Tuesday saying the city is preparing to open "some of its infrastructure for future heat waves" so that Montrealers can refresh themselves there.

Drouin mentioned hockey arenas as one possibility, but she said open-air facilities of some kind would be safer when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Some local beaches and parks open

The City of Montreal has reopened most of its green spaces and parks, though many of its parking lots are still closed.

Access to Île Notre-Dame is now permitted, but its parking lot is also closed. People can also access Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

The parking lots of La Fontaine, Maisonneuve, Jarry and Fréderic-Back parks are still closed, as well as that of the nature park on Île-de-la-Visitation.

At the beach in Verdun, Brunet said there are no lifeguards available. However, he said, the beach is technically open as it is in a public park so swimming is "at your own risk."

Public health guidelines, such as staying two metres apart, must be respected and Montreal police will be out ensuring people are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques is open in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, but services, including washrooms, are closed until further notice.

Montreal-area residents are banned from visiting Oka provincial park, according to the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake. But the park's website says little about this agreement as of Tuesday.